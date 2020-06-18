Holy s*it.

The Washington Post has a “3,000-word, two-byline investigation” over an “offensive” Halloween costume some random woman wore to a party at the home of Post cartoonist Tom Toles two years ago:

The costume was Megyn Kelly in blackface:

From the article, where it’s clear this woman was MOCKING Megyn Kelly:

At the 2018 party at the home of The Washington Post’s editorial cartoonist, in addition to several Ruth Bader Ginsburgs, someone dressed as the “Mueller Witch Hunt” and Post columnist Dana Milbank came as just-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, complete with a beer-dispensing device on his head. A guest named Lexie Gruber wore a scary “Beetlejuice” get-up and called herself “dead.”

A middle-aged white woman named Sue Schafer wore a conservative business suit and a name tag that said, “Hello, My Name is Megyn Kelly.” Her face was almost entirely blackened with makeup. Kelly, then an NBC morning show host, had just that week caused a stir by defending the use of blackface by white people: “When I was a kid, that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

So, what happened is a woman at the party, Lexie Gruber, remembered this incident and started complaining about it. Because it was at the home of Toles, the paper’s newsroom got involved:

So, now that the newsroom was involved, it appears that Toles lied to Gruber, thus making it a bigger deal internally:

Toles, a 68-year-old Pulitzer Prize winner whose cartoons playfully and often bitingly express a decidedly liberal perspective, replied to Gruber’s email last week with “apologies for your experience at the party. A lot of people show up who I don’t know, and I don’t recognize the woman you’re inquiring about.”

Toles did not tell Gruber who had worn blackface.

But Toles did know Schafer, who had been to his parties before and is a friend of his family.

When he denied to Gruber that he recognized Schafer, Toles said in an interview Sunday night, “I meant that I didn’t recognize any bad intent. I didn’t feel it was my place to tell her who my other guest was when she had misinterpreted what the other guest intended” with her costume.

F*** all these people at the Post:

Ms. Schafer was fired after she told her employe that the Post would be calling:

Keep in mind, Schafer is a liberal with a history of protesting for every liberal cause imaginable:

Take a bow, everyone:

“Pure trash” is too kind:

Yet, here we are:

The national media is garbage and everyone knows it:

