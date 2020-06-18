Holy s*it.

The Washington Post has a “3,000-word, two-byline investigation” over an “offensive” Halloween costume some random woman wore to a party at the home of Post cartoonist Tom Toles two years ago:

A 3,000-word, two-byline investigation informing you that a woman you have never heard of, who is not a public figure (until now!), wore an offensive Halloween costume two years ago at a WaPo cartoonist's party.https://t.co/OZM8aI58Al — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) June 18, 2020

The costume was Megyn Kelly in blackface:

The costume, btw, was Megyn Kelly in blackface. — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) June 18, 2020

From the article, where it’s clear this woman was MOCKING Megyn Kelly:

At the 2018 party at the home of The Washington Post’s editorial cartoonist, in addition to several Ruth Bader Ginsburgs, someone dressed as the “Mueller Witch Hunt” and Post columnist Dana Milbank came as just-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, complete with a beer-dispensing device on his head. A guest named Lexie Gruber wore a scary “Beetlejuice” get-up and called herself “dead.”

A middle-aged white woman named Sue Schafer wore a conservative business suit and a name tag that said, “Hello, My Name is Megyn Kelly.” Her face was almost entirely blackened with makeup. Kelly, then an NBC morning show host, had just that week caused a stir by defending the use of blackface by white people: “When I was a kid, that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

So, what happened is a woman at the party, Lexie Gruber, remembered this incident and started complaining about it. Because it was at the home of Toles, the paper’s newsroom got involved:

If you’re an adult who is “physically & emotionally” threatened by an offensive Halloween constume and still scarred by it 2 years later— get help y’all. That’s not on anyone but you — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) June 18, 2020

So, now that the newsroom was involved, it appears that Toles lied to Gruber, thus making it a bigger deal internally:

Toles, a 68-year-old Pulitzer Prize winner whose cartoons playfully and often bitingly express a decidedly liberal perspective, replied to Gruber’s email last week with “apologies for your experience at the party. A lot of people show up who I don’t know, and I don’t recognize the woman you’re inquiring about.”

Toles did not tell Gruber who had worn blackface. But Toles did know Schafer, who had been to his parties before and is a friend of his family. When he denied to Gruber that he recognized Schafer, Toles said in an interview Sunday night, “I meant that I didn’t recognize any bad intent. I didn’t feel it was my place to tell her who my other guest was when she had misinterpreted what the other guest intended” with her costume. F*** all these people at the Post:

BREAKING: Woman No One Has Ever Heard of Commits Microagression Two Years Ago — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) June 18, 2020

Ms. Schafer was fired after she told her employe that the Post would be calling:

This woman was fired because the Washington Post decided an offensive Halloween costume (for which she was already humiliated) is national news. Way to speak truth to power. pic.twitter.com/yfA8oDeMhC — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) June 18, 2020

Keep in mind, Schafer is a liberal with a history of protesting for every liberal cause imaginable:

"On her Facebook page, Schafer posts often about her opposition to President Trump and her support of immigrants, gun control, gay rights and anti-racism causes, including photos she took at marches and demonstrations she attended.” https://t.co/qtMCLpE8ny — Jude Sheerin (@judesheerin) June 18, 2020

Take a bow, everyone:

This story about a liberal woman wearing blackface (to a liberal Washington Post employee's party full of liberal guests) to disparage Megyn Kelly's defense of another woman dressing up as Diana Ross (comments for which Kelly was fired) contains multitudes https://t.co/mILG9ofn6G — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 18, 2020

“Pure trash” is too kind:

Really surprised WaPo would run this. It’s just pure trash and everyone it but—but least of all the woman in blackface! (just read it)—should feel like a sad dumb mean fool — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) June 18, 2020

Yet, here we are:

this article defines the moment, better than anything on the planet. https://t.co/neQc4oUXVJ — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 18, 2020

The national media is garbage and everyone knows it:

This is one of the funniest and stupidest things to ever be in a newspaper and yet every word is somehow worth reading in order to understand the mindset of some reporters who deemed this worthy of printhttps://t.co/jQk7L4ipfR — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) June 18, 2020

