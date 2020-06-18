There was a heated debate on police reform in the House on Wednesday between Rep. Cedrick Richmond (D) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) after Rep. Richmond appeared to suggest that House Republicans have no non-white children:

RICHMOND and GAETZ get heated. Gaetz asks how Richmond can know that none of the Rs have non-white children. Richmond gets indignant: "It is not about the color of your kids. It is about black males..If one of them happens to be your kid, I'm more concerned about him then you." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 17, 2020

Here’s the exchange via the Daily Beast (Note the “has no children” dig):

“And if one of them happens to be your kid, I’m concerned about him too, and clearly I’m more concerned about him than you are,” Richmond added, causing Gaetz to become irate. (Gaetz is not married and has no children.) “You’re claiming you have more concern about my family than I do,” the pro-Trump congressman shouted. “Who in the hell do you think you are?”

And you can watch it here:

Things got HEATED between Cedric Richmond and Matt Gaetz just now. Richmond: "It's not about the color of your kids. It's about black males…If one of them happens to be your kid, I'm more concerned about him then you!" Gaetz: "Who the hell do you think you are?!" pic.twitter.com/5mHsClRRJD — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2020

But, SURPRISE! Rep. Gaetz does have a non-white child. Meet Nestor, who came to America from Cuba at age 12:

For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida. I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. pic.twitter.com/JB96wzOzYU — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020

Nestor, now 19, will be off to college next year:

Nestor turned 19 a few days ago & will be off to University. He arrived here at 12. As you can imagine, I was triggered when (to make an absurd debate point) a fellow congressman diminished the contributions of Republicans because we don’t raise non-white kids. Well, I have. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020

Libs owned yet again:

I love this !!! https://t.co/kueHpbnBi3 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 18, 2020

And this wasn’t exactly a secret around D.C.:

quite a few people in DC know about this and most of us were wondering if this would happen after yesterday's hearing. https://t.co/5GVYjSFeir — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) June 18, 2020

I've seen Matt Gaetz do a lot of dumb things over the better part of a decade but pretending to have nonwhite children in order to pretend to be offended on their behalf takes the cake. Without question. I can't stop watching this video. pic.twitter.com/yHbswYmOYz — Max Steele (@maxasteele) June 18, 2020

Oh, man. . .there need to be A LOT of corrections right now. Some examples:

