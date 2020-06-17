Rashid Brimmage, the 31-year-old arrested in connection with the assault of a 92-year-old woman that was captured on surveillance video, is reportedly a registered sex offender has been arrested “more than 100 times”:

UPDATE: Police sources tell CBS2 the suspect in this case has been arrested more than 100 times and is a registered sex offender. https://t.co/GmvYujW9Sq — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) June 17, 2020

Here’s video of the assault:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know him? On 6/12 at 3:23 PM, on 3rd Avenue between 15th Street & 16th Street in Manhattan, he pushed a 92-year-old female to the ground causing her to strike her head on a fire hydrant. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SjTltmuNbb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2020

Brimmage is actually due in court in July on other charges:

Police sources say he’s a registered sex offender who has been arrested about 101 times. Some include assault, harassment, resisting arrest and persistent sexual abuse. He’s due in court in July for arrests from earlier this year.

Here’s hoping that maybe this time he stays in prison:

Rashid Brimmage, 31, shoved down a 92-year-old woman on the streets of Mannattan. https://t.co/4AmqYSKwb7 pic.twitter.com/NKRwdkohHh — The Patriarch Tree (@PatriarchTree) June 16, 2020

