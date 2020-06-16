Need a break from the riot-corona news cycle? If so, we give you William Shatner admitting he’s sexually attracted the gender-swapped version of himself:

LOL:

How about now, Kirk?

This actually kind of happened in Star Trek VI:

Wait, there are others?

Don’t forget Chekov:

And we had no idea this corner of the internet existed:

Make it stop!

***

