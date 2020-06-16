Need a break from the riot-corona news cycle? If so, we give you William Shatner admitting he’s sexually attracted the gender-swapped version of himself:
😳🤔 I’d do me! 😝😘 pic.twitter.com/HjVOdnqXIm
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 16, 2020
LOL:
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 16, 2020
How about now, Kirk?
Even better? pic.twitter.com/H8JU4xuJLw
— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 16, 2020
This actually kind of happened in Star Trek VI:
— Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) June 16, 2020
Wait, there are others?
There’s an entire fan base behind you on this! Have you seen the whole trio? They’ve been doing like all the shows. FemKirk is loved. pic.twitter.com/u49VP6HdMy
— Jessica Galloway (@jmgalloway) June 16, 2020
Don’t forget Chekov:
— Quirinus Qephatziel (@qephatziel) June 16, 2020
And we had no idea this corner of the internet existed:
@HamillHimself was better looking (just saying) 😁 pic.twitter.com/Lrpi8GiFBj
— Mehul (@TechNoirUK) June 16, 2020
Make it stop!
would you do @jonathansfrakes as well pic.twitter.com/FYqAYOahg1
— jennifer (@bigsquidkid) June 16, 2020
***