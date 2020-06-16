The worst mayor in America has struck again, this time threatening the Jewish vigilantes who took “the law into their own hands” and opened up a local playground without his permission:

Protesters are exempt from this, of course:

This is in response to this video we told you about yesterday:

“So people are not allowed to open up a playground that is not yet available to the public”:

These heroes, however, are promising to open up every park in the city:

But they need to wait until at least June 22, according to the mayor:

Keep in mind, city councilmembers are among the vigilantes:

