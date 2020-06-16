The worst mayor in America has struck again, this time threatening the Jewish vigilantes who took “the law into their own hands” and opened up a local playground without his permission:
"We're not going to allow people to take the law into their own hands," @BilldeBlasio says of people cutting locks on playgrounds.
Protesters are exempt from this, of course:
*Protests with hundreds of thousands of people exempt https://t.co/j2cfeleWOq
This is in response to this video we told you about yesterday:
More parks in Brooklyn are being opened by local politicians and activists. @SEichenstein @NYSenatorFelder @HeshyTischler #nycprotests pic.twitter.com/F2obB5aSWV
“So people are not allowed to open up a playground that is not yet available to the public”:
Bill de Blasio on people cutting locks and breaking into playgrounds: "We’re not going to allow people to take the law into their own hands. It just doesn’t work. So people are not allowed to open up a playground that is not yet available to the public." https://t.co/io6FWgm4HY
These heroes, however, are promising to open up every park in the city:
Hershy Tishler promises to "open up every single park in the entire city."#ParksAreOpen #NYC #nycprotests #DeBlasioMustGo pic.twitter.com/FLn9a4keOn
But they need to wait until at least June 22, according to the mayor:
Playgrounds will not reopen until at least phase 2, de Blasio said – which could start June 22 at the earliest but likely early July.
Keep in mind, city councilmembers are among the vigilantes:
Happening now in Borough Park: Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Councilman Kalman Yeger — along with activist Heshy Tischler — breaking into locked up Dome Park in message of defiance to @NYCMayor https://t.co/SEZBjfbwie
