The worst mayor in America has struck again, this time threatening the Jewish vigilantes who took “the law into their own hands” and opened up a local playground without his permission:

"We're not going to allow people to take the law into their own hands," @BilldeBlasio says of people cutting locks on playgrounds. — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) June 16, 2020

Protesters are exempt from this, of course:

*Protests with hundreds of thousands of people exempt https://t.co/j2cfeleWOq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 16, 2020

This is in response to this video we told you about yesterday:

“So people are not allowed to open up a playground that is not yet available to the public”:

Bill de Blasio on people cutting locks and breaking into playgrounds: "We’re not going to allow people to take the law into their own hands. It just doesn’t work. So people are not allowed to open up a playground that is not yet available to the public." https://t.co/io6FWgm4HY — Michael Gold (@migold) June 16, 2020

These heroes, however, are promising to open up every park in the city:

But they need to wait until at least June 22, according to the mayor:

Playgrounds will not reopen until at least phase 2, de Blasio said – which could start June 22 at the earliest but likely early July. — Erin Durkin (@erinmdurkin) June 16, 2020

Keep in mind, city councilmembers are among the vigilantes:

Happening now in Borough Park: Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and Councilman Kalman Yeger — along with activist Heshy Tischler — breaking into locked up Dome Park in message of defiance to @NYCMayor https://t.co/SEZBjfbwie — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 16, 2020

