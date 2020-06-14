Thousands of boaters took to the water around Florida today to honor Flag Day as well as in celebration of President Trump’s birthday:

Can’t have a #MAGA rally? No problem:

Here’s what it looked like in Tampa Bay:

And Jacksonville:

That’s a lot of boats:

And here’s Key Largo:

One boat in Miami even had a cardboard Donald Trump in the cabin:

And the police even joined in:

No boat, no problem. Land yachts are welcome, too:

***

