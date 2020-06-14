Thousands of boaters took to the water around Florida today to honor Flag Day as well as in celebration of President Trump’s birthday:

Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president's birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted homestate.

The latest here: https://t.co/1OxN80l6Cz pic.twitter.com/3xoDYpWzBS — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) June 14, 2020

Can’t have a #MAGA rally? No problem:

Jupiter Florida Trump 2020 Boat Parade!!! Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/LZam4a6i15 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 14, 2020

Here’s what it looked like in Tampa Bay:

Boaters across Tampa Bay took part in a boat rally in honor of President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day Sunday.https://t.co/nWDpeg6j5e — KTAL NBC 6 News (@NBC6News) June 14, 2020

And Jacksonville:

That’s a lot of boats:

And here’s Key Largo:

One boat in Miami even had a cardboard Donald Trump in the cabin:

Here’s one boat with a Donald Trump cut-out inside. pic.twitter.com/f5KJ3iWFMx — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) June 14, 2020

And the police even joined in:

Miami-Dade and Miami police make special appearance at boat parade while protesters chant “We support the police!” pic.twitter.com/kCY0CnzjM9 — Bianca Padró Ocasio (@BiancaJoanie) June 14, 2020

No boat, no problem. Land yachts are welcome, too:

This is the truck that led the Trucks for Trump parade today. The owner calls it a land yacht and says he doesn’t have a boat but still wanted to support @realDonaldTrump. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/vNm40HSZWd — Derek Lowe WPTV (@DerekLoweNews) June 14, 2020

***