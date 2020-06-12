The University of Houston announced the suspension of all voluntary workouts after 6 athletes tested positive for coronavirus:

Houston reportedly *did not* test students when they arrived on campus and waited to test those that were symptomatic:

Experts warned this was a “risky” strategy:

And this is the “first bump in [the] road” on College Football’s return:

A number of restaurants in Houston have closed after workers tested positive for the virus as well:

And there has been a reported surge in hospitalizations:

