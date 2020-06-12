The University of Houston announced the suspension of all voluntary workouts after 6 athletes tested positive for coronavirus:

Houston is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after 6 symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 12, 2020

Houston reportedly *did not* test students when they arrived on campus and waited to test those that were symptomatic:

Houston did not test all athletes upon their return to campus, only ones that showed symptoms. *cues Curb Your Enthusiasm music* https://t.co/5mk7CyHVRs — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) June 12, 2020

Experts warned this was a “risky” strategy:

Just this morning, I spoke with two medical experts that said Houston's decision not to test athletes upon arrival was "risky." — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) June 12, 2020

And this is the “first bump in [the] road” on College Football’s return:

First bump in road for return to CFB. Houston only tested symptomatic players. That's an issue some brought up in my story 2 weeks ago: https://t.co/U8MQE8IetF pic.twitter.com/jL5lNDntbB — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 12, 2020

A number of restaurants in Houston have closed after workers tested positive for the virus as well:

Multiple Houston Restaurants Close Again as Workers Contract COVID-19 https://t.co/Rr8t2oxDom via @EaterHouston — Stacie Sherman (@sserve) June 12, 2020

And there has been a reported surge in hospitalizations:

New: #Houston area has hit a new record for #COVID hospitalizations, with 1,101.

ICU usage 88% (hit 90% at one point last week) pic.twitter.com/SFJmj1AryO — Zach Despart🖊️ (@zachdespart) June 12, 2020

