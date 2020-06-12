Netflix released Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special last night, titled “8:46,” the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, killing him. . .

. . .and one of his targets in the comedy bit was Candace Ownes, referring to her as a “rotten bitch” and an “articulate idiot” as he took issue with her bringing up Floyd’s past in a viral video last week (language warning, as you might expect):

He also went, um, well, here’s the quote via The Daily Wire:

I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p****. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure.”

Owens, however, took the high road after that and called Chappelle “one of the greatest comedians of all time”:

And she issued Chappelle a challenge to “say any of that to my face!”:

Um, yes. We’d watch that.

