Netflix released Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special last night, titled “8:46,” the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck, killing him. . .

Dave Chappelle has something to say https://t.co/BSAfY82nbv — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2020

. . .and one of his targets in the comedy bit was Candace Ownes, referring to her as a “rotten bitch” and an “articulate idiot” as he took issue with her bringing up Floyd’s past in a viral video last week (language warning, as you might expect):

I’m glad Dave Chapelle said this. I am legit quicker to unfollow anyone that follows/supports Candace Owens over anyone else in the world. pic.twitter.com/F9B230EUwM — Golden Lady Wallace (@MissKlept) June 12, 2020

He also went, um, well, here’s the quote via The Daily Wire:

I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p****. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it does. If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure.”

Owens, however, took the high road after that and called Chappelle “one of the greatest comedians of all time”:

To every Democrat tweeting me the clip of #DaveChappelle insulting me: I’m not a leftist. I have a sense of humor & I think comedians SHOULD make fun of people. Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials. That’s POWER! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

And she issued Chappelle a challenge to “say any of that to my face!”:

We’ve arrived too suddenly into a culture where people can’t laugh at themselves, or want to restrain comedians. I will never be a part of that culture. @DaveChappelle —you are legend and I’d love to meet you and challenge you to say any of that to my face! 😂 All love! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 12, 2020

Um, yes. We’d watch that.

***