Sen. Tim Scott fired back at trolls in his mentions who called him “token,” “boy” as well as accusing him of “being used” by the GOP on the police reform issue because he’s Black:

Not surprising the last 24 hours have seen a lot of “token” “boy” or “you’re being used” in my mentions. Let me get this straight…you DON’T want the person who has faced racial profiling by police, been pulled over dozens of times, or been speaking out for YEARS drafting this? — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 10, 2020

And then he challenged these critics to “Ask my Dem colleagues what their staffs look like…I guarantee you won’t like the answer”:

And don’t throw “you’re the only black guy they know” at me either. There are only two black Democratic Senators, stop pretending there’s some huge racial diversity gap in the Senate. Ask my Dem colleagues what their staffs look like…I guarantee you won’t like the answer. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 10, 2020

Sen. Scott makes a good point. There have only been a total of 10 African Americans who served as senators. And 2013 was the 1st time 2 African American senators served at the same time. https://t.co/DmkpXh1BrD — Caitlyn Kim (@caitlynkim) June 10, 2020

Without a doubt, @SenatorTimScott has the most diverse Senate office. He was instrumental in forcing the Hill diversity question and he himself showed up to support our efforts. As a Dem, I hate to admit, but some of those members in the Kente cloths have 0-3% staff diversity. https://t.co/1eVmXmbp8S — Rhonda Elaine Foxx (@RhonnieF) June 10, 2020

He does have a history at pushing for these reforms:

Tim Scott on CJR/police reform since 2015: Police Body-Cams: https://t.co/TSu5IeK1GC

Data Collection on Police Shootings: https://t.co/MINNO9b0Kc

CJR Reform Bill, 2015: https://t.co/5Ig7Hd0SZ0

Talked about being racially profiled by Capitol Police: https://t.co/5qrVdtuuY2 https://t.co/MM9aDT5ROp — Elias Atienza (@AtienzaElias) June 10, 2020

