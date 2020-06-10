A professor in China is proposing that since the current birthrate that relies on the traditional coupling of one husband and one wife is too low, the country should consider the “two-husband strategy” where two men share one wife in the hopes of increasing the number of babies born:

Two-husband strategy may be a remedy for China’s one-child policy, professor posits https://t.co/a14B2Ai4iy — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 10, 2020

LOL. No, it’s not from The Onion:

I almost snurfed coffee through my nose reading this one. https://t.co/4ylYi3v9qU — Bryan McGrath (@ConsWahoo) June 10, 2020

It’s math, really:

With 34 million more men than women of child-bearing age, China has a problem.

Economics prof suggests: Let a woman choose two husbands.https://t.co/5zSpUYeSvL @annafifield h/t @hofrench cc: @meifongwriter — David Beard (@dabeard) June 10, 2020

But why stop at two? “Making meals for three husbands won’t take much more time than for two husbands”:

“It’s common for prostitutes to serve more than 10 clients in a day,” Ng wrote, before taking off on another offensive tangent. “Making meals for three husbands won’t take much more time than for two husbands,” he added." Wow. Progressive. https://t.co/m7uNXAgzEo — AMcG (@geminimumzy) June 10, 2020

This is in response to China’s one-child policy where families aborted many of the girl babies:

So they’re trying to solve the problem caused by one bad idea with another bad idea! https://t.co/DIQRcgtQA2 — Seeker of the Truth (@Grtseeker) June 10, 2020

“. . .to share the relatively scarce supply of women”:

Professor Ng’s “suggestion to solve the oversupply of men is to allow involuntary bachelors — known as “bare branches” in Chinese because they cannot bear fruit for their family tree — to share the relatively scarce supply of women.” https://t.co/1JG9qsIyx8 — Erik Meyersson (@emeyersson) June 10, 2020

Although, this really is the natural progression for a country that normalized femicide:

How did China get here?#Femicide #GBV #VAW #KillingofFemaleFoetuses #Inequality #SexSelection In different ways we see the evil effect of seeing one gender as "less than." A preference for, & attribution of value to the boy child over the girl child, lead to the skewed ratio https://t.co/g4zGhvJW7e — iSERVE 2050 | #LeadershipMatters Nwanyịbùífé🔥#ABC (@iSERVE2050) June 10, 2020

***