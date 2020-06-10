SHOT. . .

HBO Max removed “Gone With the Wind” from its streaming platform

HBO Max removed "Gone With the Wind" from its platform amid growing concerns about racial injustice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd (corrects typo) https://t.co/vqnzHV3Ro1 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 10, 2020

Way to erase history. Hattie McDaniel, who played “Mammy,” in the film, was the first African American to win an Oscar:

Hattie McDaniel was the first African American actor to win an Oscar for her role in Gone With The Wind. It’s also her birthday tomorrow. Way to erase a historic black achievement in the name of social justice. https://t.co/FdDxDL6PLS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 10, 2020

It really is her birthday today:

Born today in 1893: the great Hattie McDaniel, the first African-American to win an Academy Award. Her acceptance speech is always so moving to watch. "My heart is too full to tell you just how I feel." (h/t @matthewjdowd)pic.twitter.com/flkJU2lisM — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) June 10, 2020

And now people can’t see that performance:

I'm afraid it does. Hattie McDaniel was the first Black woman to win an Oscar for "Gone With The Wind".

They should do a documentary about her life & how she was segregated at the Oscars party but don't remove her glorious performance in the name of being anti racist! pic.twitter.com/jwduarA9YM — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) June 10, 2020

Dumb move, HBO:

So we can’t acknowledge the triumph that is Hattie McDaniel now? Gone with the Wind is still a part of our history. We cannot erase what was, but viewing a film like this with OPEN eyes- we can certainly learn and help change future story telling. https://t.co/k9dSZDPIQI — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) June 10, 2020

And good job, wokeness:

As @JerryDunleavy noted Hattie McDaniel was the first African American to win an Academy Award for her performance in Gone With the Wind. The woke race mafia is **actually** erasing social progress, right in front of us. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2020

