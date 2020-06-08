The Ace Speedway on Alamance, North Carolina called its race on Saturday was a “peaceful protest” and thus got around the state’s ban on mass gatherings:

Well. Done:

It didn’t have to get to this point, but, here we are:

According to reports, the track conducted temperature checks and took down names for contact tracing purposes. Did the protesters to that?

Of course, the state will probably pounce down on these responsible folks while ignoring the much larger problem of corona among the protesters.

***

Tags: North Carolinaprotests