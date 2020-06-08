The Ace Speedway on Alamance, North Carolina called its race on Saturday was a “peaceful protest” and thus got around the state’s ban on mass gatherings:

This sign is outside of Ace Speedway tonight. Governor Roy Cooper urged Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson to enforce his executive order in phase 2, which said no more than 25 people can gather. Ace Speedway said tonight’s race is a peaceful protest. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/YPOM3MQN0m — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) June 6, 2020

Well. Done:

“This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere. — Ace Speedway.” https://t.co/Fw3GCtBlu1 — Durham Herald-Sun (@TheHerald_Sun) June 7, 2020

It didn’t have to get to this point, but, here we are:

Protests do not have to follow the mass gathering limit. So the Ace Speedway claimed last night’s race was a peaceful protest https://t.co/MrqYk6OScK — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 7, 2020

According to reports, the track conducted temperature checks and took down names for contact tracing purposes. Did the protesters to that?

Fans are beginning to take their seats for the racing at Ace Speedway tonight. Everyone entering is being temperature tested and having their photo ID documented to have a method of contact tracing. pic.twitter.com/F2NSdwdlgL — Chris Weaver (@chris8video) June 6, 2020

Of course, the state will probably pounce down on these responsible folks while ignoring the much larger problem of corona among the protesters.

