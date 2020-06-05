A Redlands, Calif. warehouse facility operated by Kuehne & Nagel that handled shipping for Amazon went up in flames on Friday morning, completely destroying the building:

On my way to work this morning! Redlands, Ca. 2020 is hitting us hard! #AmazonFire pic.twitter.com/5YATSrgG7l — Naye (@naye_lara18) June 5, 2020

Whoa:

And only a shell was left:

Thankfully, everyone reportedly got out safely and the cause of the fire is under investigation:

A 3-alarm fire guts a #Redlands warehouse. Fire officials tell @ABC7 all 100 employees got out unharmed and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Tune in at 11am for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/KGdARNpbIq — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) June 5, 2020

