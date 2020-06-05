A Redlands, Calif. warehouse facility operated by Kuehne & Nagel that handled shipping for Amazon went up in flames on Friday morning, completely destroying the building:
On my way to work this morning! Redlands, Ca. 2020 is hitting us hard! #AmazonFire
JUST IN – Amazon warehouse burning to the ground in #Redlands, #California.
Just drove by the #Redlands #AmazonFire. The shell is the only thing left. 💔
Thankfully, everyone reportedly got out safely and the cause of the fire is under investigation:
A 3-alarm fire guts a #Redlands warehouse. Fire officials tell @ABC7 all 100 employees got out unharmed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
