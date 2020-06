Video has surfaced of a racist Latino man with a chainsaw threatening White protesters supporting #BlackLiveMatter in McAllen, Texas:

Here’s another shot at what’s quickly being called the McAllen Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Twitter:

Downtown McAllen! The guy took out a chainsaw in order to make the PEACEFUL protestors go home pic.twitter.com/mRjSjMEX0P — stephanie(BDV) (@stephanieLOVE_U) June 5, 2020

What is happening? Earlier in the week, we had a guy in Utah threaten protesters with a bow and arrow:

So racist Hawkeye came to the protest looking to practice his archery and looking for trouble….and found it. https://t.co/L1sZwbP9X8 — theGrio.com (@theGrio) May 31, 2020

He was later arrested, but not before protesters beat him and torched his car:

SLCPD #detectives have screened charges of aggravated assault & possession of a weapon by a restricted person w the @SLCountyDA office. We are expecting them to file today and will make an arrest. (📸 Sean Moody, KSL) https://t.co/m9Q9taRYAV pic.twitter.com/xT3PLrAXyf — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 4, 2020

And in Queens, a man with a giant knife, um, thing strapped to his arm, tried to stab protesters and then run over them with his car:

After @NBCNewYork started asking @NYPDDetectives about why a man who tried to run over and stab protestors in Queens wasn’t in custody, @NYPD109Pct investigated, went to his house upstate and charged him with attempted murder. https://t.co/bv8hSocGzs pic.twitter.com/ilmEVXJore — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 5, 2020

America, please return to normal at your earliest convenience.

***