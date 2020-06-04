We’re unable to confirm if this puppy seen abused on live TV in Memphis was stolen and then killed, but the way it’s being handled is awful enough. Just disgusting:

Rioters stole this little puppy from a rescue yard and abused it live on TV in Memphis. It is dead now, found strangled to death. pic.twitter.com/NEyeT2ya97 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2020

The TV crew is from Local 24 in Memphis:

PLEASE SHARE: Do you know who this man in the background is flinging that poor dog around by the nape of his neck like a rag doll? Because that isn't gonna fly for me. Help me find him so I can get that dog into SAFE hands ASAP. pic.twitter.com/mstV33D2rn — Chelsea Chandler (@Local24Chelsea) June 1, 2020

There’s another shot flying around Twitter of the poor little thing tangled in cables of some sort:

PLEASE SHARE-Here's a better look at his face thanks to @Ripple1026 – Someone knows who this is. Someone can get this dog in safe hands. @AdoptMas https://t.co/S1gDgEfp4Z pic.twitter.com/D8OPG9ZXer — Chelsea Chandler (@Local24Chelsea) June 1, 2020

The man was shouting “no justice, no peace” while on TV. Does that mean for him? Sara Carter says the police confirmed to her that they’re looking for the person in the video:

Police Search For Memphis Rioter Accused Of Strangling Stolen Puppy To Death If you've seen this man or have any information, please call Memphis police at 901-545-2677https://t.co/Jb5MTPW8dR — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) June 3, 2020

Florida-based journo Louis Aguirre says there’s no evidence the puppy was killed and no police report has been filed:

NO EVIDENCE pup was stolen or killed. NO POLICE REPORT. Memphis Animal services says it doesn’t add up. “As far as the puppy dying or having been killed, all we have seen are unsubstantiated claims on social media from people outside of the area, none can trace info back 2source. — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) June 4, 2020

From Memphis Animal Services’ Facebook page:

