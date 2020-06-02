Well, these looters sure picked the wrong store:

BREAKING NEWS: @PhillyPolice say a gunshop owner shot and killed an intruder and injured several others who broke into his South Philly store. @khireephl17 is live at the Firing Line gun store this morning. — Demetria Green (@DemetriaPHL17) June 2, 2020

According to reports, the owner of the store was on “high alert” after a previous break-in attempt:

BREAKING: South Philadelphia Gun Store owner shoots&kills one of 3 or 4 armed looters who pointed gun at him first. Lock on gate cut with bolt cutters. Back door shattered&kicked in. Gun owner was on high amert after attempted break-in earlier in the week1/2 ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/9pDCShy7A4 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 2, 2020

This happened around 4 a.m. this morning:

It was 4AM, South Philly gun store owner was staying inside his business to protect it because there was a previous attempted looting this week. He sees this crew on surveillence, then hears them coming up his steps&then sees first guy point gun at him&shoots first @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/6vMiVfj5pD — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 2, 2020

