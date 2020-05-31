The historic Market House in Fayetteville, NC was targeted by arsonist Black Lives Matters protesters on Saturday:

The Market House in downtown Fayetteville is on fire. Protestors have shattered the windows and are chanting,”Black Lives Matter.” pic.twitter.com/7vUGPrPKnB — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) May 30, 2020

But it appears one of the geniuses accidentally set himself on fire in the process. Check it out:

Fayetteville, NC wild as hell 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fSQ2qG44Z3 — tyler (@ihateyoutyIer) May 31, 2020

Future Darwin Award winner in action:

A rioter was filmed accidentally setting himself on fire while trying burn down the historic Market House in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Saturday.

“The video, which appears to have been live streamed, shows a rioter lighting a fire inside t …https://t.co/K9CQ22eWPB pic.twitter.com/MtlfGZs2fq — 💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥 (@_1BUV) May 31, 2020

And the arsonists failed to burn the building down as well:

#LIVE Chopper 11 flies over protest damage at Market House in downtown Fayetteville https://t.co/pcdEjd8lGr pic.twitter.com/pHjEArjcIG — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) May 31, 2020

