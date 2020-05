Sen. Kamala Harris showed up at Saturday’s protest at the White House in her undercover-cop mode. Check it out:

People are in pain. We must listen. pic.twitter.com/5PJ9gqyu1q

And it got much worse as day turned to night. Thread via Caleb Hull:

I saw a lot of this happening tonight where people would start bashing windows and almost always it was a woman who would run over and get them to stop. I know there’s a lot of negative news going around, but there are still good people out there. pic.twitter.com/4mtykMPue6 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

I’m live outside the White House. Things are getting insane as flash bangs go off, fireworks, and tear gas. https://t.co/n3ey75XKKx — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

He’s getting death threats, as well, for showing their faces:

Yeah, this is why I left. I have dozens of death threats as well. These people aren’t in the streets for George Floyd. They’re in the streets for themselves. https://t.co/IAkm71zlBs — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

Mob on journo violence:

Someone just tried robbing me. Had my wallet half way out of my pocket when I slapped his hand. With that, I’m out of here. There is no other word to describe these people: THUGS They don’t care about George Floyd at all. They probably don’t even know who he is. pic.twitter.com/8qVfN7s753 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

Mob on mob violence:

I watched several protesters get hit in the head by bricks and rocks tonight by other protesters from behind aiming for police. It was quite amazing to watch. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

This is just sad and infuriating:

Some photos I took from DC tonight pic.twitter.com/GKSE4R2FqX — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 31, 2020

Editor’s note: We’ve deleted this tweet from the post. It is in Chicago, not D.C. Our apologies.