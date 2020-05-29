Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced an 8 p.m. curfew in the city tonight:

Mayor Frey has issued Emergency Regulation No. 2020-2-1 which imposes a curfew throughout the City of Minneapolis beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Fri., May 29) and extends through the weekend.

See the posted regulation for details at: https://t.co/iebgleKnyx pic.twitter.com/7l61oURPtc — Minneapolis Clerk (@mplsclerk) May 29, 2020

But he accidentally included journalists in the curfew:

Minneapolis @MayorFrey's emergency curfew order does not exempt journalists. Reporters who go out tonight to document any interactions with police and military could face 90 days in prison and a $1,000 fine. — Tony Webster (@webster) May 29, 2020

Whoops:

Coordinating with our partners at the State, this will be rectified soon. https://t.co/eZ9AC8YXzg — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 29, 2020

Over to you, Brian Stelter:

Brian Stelter reaches into his closet, pulls out a black beret and leather jacket. He then slowly puts on black leather gloves and raises a solemn fist in the air in solidarity. https://t.co/8dNRk28kkj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2020

And eventually, they’ll blame the president for the mayor’s error:

***