Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced an 8 p.m. curfew in the city tonight:
Mayor Frey has issued Emergency Regulation No. 2020-2-1 which imposes a curfew throughout the City of Minneapolis beginning at 8 p.m. tonight (Fri., May 29) and extends through the weekend.
See the posted regulation for details at: https://t.co/iebgleKnyx pic.twitter.com/7l61oURPtc
— Minneapolis Clerk (@mplsclerk) May 29, 2020
But he accidentally included journalists in the curfew:
Minneapolis @MayorFrey's emergency curfew order does not exempt journalists. Reporters who go out tonight to document any interactions with police and military could face 90 days in prison and a $1,000 fine.
— Tony Webster (@webster) May 29, 2020
Whoops:
Coordinating with our partners at the State, this will be rectified soon. https://t.co/eZ9AC8YXzg
— Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 29, 2020
Over to you, Brian Stelter:
Brian Stelter reaches into his closet, pulls out a black beret and leather jacket. He then slowly puts on black leather gloves and raises a solemn fist in the air in solidarity. https://t.co/8dNRk28kkj
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 29, 2020
And eventually, they’ll blame the president for the mayor’s error:
Trump is such a tyrant…. https://t.co/kVcA2zWk5e
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 29, 2020
***