Well, look at this. . .

Here’s Howard Dean calling out the mayor (actually, mayors as we’re talking about Minneapolis and St. Paul) over his handling of the Minneapolis riots:

I completely don’t get the police response or the political response. All the authorities seem frozen. They can’t seem to get out of their own way and no one seems in charge. Since the Mayor seems to be ineffecrive, the Governor needs to be visible, to go the the community, https://t.co/roTshbZiIP — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) May 29, 2020

To give clear directives to the police about what they can and can’t do, and to start bringing folks together. Despite the underlying pain and anger, this is still manageable in Minneapolis — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) May 29, 2020

The Mayor of Minneapolis is Dem Jacob Frey:

We are working with @MinneapolisFire to deliver resources and respond for a beloved neighborhood in our city. We all need to work together to ensure the safety of our friends, family, and Minneapolis residents. And right now working together means clearing the area. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 29, 2020

And the Mayor of St. Paul is Dem Melvin Carter:

Please stay home. Please do not come here to protest. Please keep the focus on George Floyd, on advancing our movement, and on preventing this from ever happening again. We can all be in that fight together. — Melvin Carter (@melvincarter3) May 28, 2020

WE SEE A PATTERN!

Minneapolis Prosecuter: Democrat Minnesota Governor: Democrat

Minneapolis Mayor: Democrat

St. Paul Mayor: Democrat They’re all allowing Minnesota to burn right now. This destruction always occurs in their cities. What the hell are they doing right now to stop this madness? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 29, 2020

This means Howard Dean agrees with President Trump on Mayor Frey’s performance:

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Will Mayor Frey respond to Dean as well?

"Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else, during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded to a tweet from President Trump accusing him of weak leadership: https://t.co/MTJZiUsWH8 pic.twitter.com/vkJ8P9Jj80 — CNN (@CNN) May 29, 2020

As for libs, they’re telling Dean to “shut his pie hole”:

“The Mayor seems ineffective,” is not an opinion that is helping. Dean, we are family. You need to shut your pie hole on this one. The Mayor got those cops FIRED within 24 Hours. Not “Paid Administrative Leave.” Fired. We’re sitting on a Powder Keg and you’re lighting matches. — Rocking Jamboree🌈🦑 (@RockingJamboree) May 29, 2020

But he’s doubling down:

Has the mayor met with community leaders and gone to the neighborhood publicly? If so I will retract. If not…. — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) May 29, 2020

The governor gets a pass. . .

The governor of Minnesota is ineffective as well. His state patrol arrested multiple members of the press this morning. — I'm That Type Of Guy (@Marrrrcussss) May 29, 2020

. . .at least, for now:

I’m willing to give him a pass, assuming he didn’t know about that ahead of time. But this is the signal to him that he needs to take charge. Now. — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) May 29, 2020

***