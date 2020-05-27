Kathy Griffin tweeted after President Trump joked about injecting insulin at yesterday’s announcement on capping the drug’s price at $35 for Medicare recipients that a “syringe will nothing but air inside it would do the trick.”
“Do the trick”? This could produce an air embolism and kill the president. Is that what she meant?
.@KathyGriffin advocates for someone to stab @realDonaldTrump with syringe full of air.
Air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.https://t.co/KudXSOyFds
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020
She then confirmed this is EXACTLY what she meant:
Yeah, this one could earn her a visit:
Hello? @SecretService? I'd like to report an incitement to murder.
— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) May 27, 2020
So, Twitter, you’re cool with this?
***