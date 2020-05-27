Kathy Griffin tweeted after President Trump joked about injecting insulin at yesterday’s announcement on capping the drug’s price at $35 for Medicare recipients that a “syringe will nothing but air inside it would do the trick.”

“Do the trick”? This could produce an air embolism and kill the president. Is that what she meant?

.@KathyGriffin advocates for someone to stab @realDonaldTrump with syringe full of air. Air embolisms, caused by air getting into the bloodstream, can be fatal.https://t.co/KudXSOyFds — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 26, 2020

She then confirmed this is EXACTLY what she meant:

Yeah, this one could earn her a visit:

Hello? @SecretService? I'd like to report an incitement to murder. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) May 27, 2020

So, Twitter, you’re cool with this?

