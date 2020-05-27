Kathy Griffin tweeted after President Trump joked about injecting insulin at yesterday’s announcement on capping the drug’s price at $35 for Medicare recipients that a “syringe will nothing but air inside it would do the trick.”

“Do the trick”? This could produce an air embolism and kill the president. Is that what she meant?

She then confirmed this is EXACTLY what she meant:

Yeah, this one could earn her a visit:

So, Twitter, you’re cool with this?

***

 

