University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel warned in a new interview that in-person classes, and all sports including football, may not happen in 2020:

Good morning Michigan fans. Here’s an interview in which the university president says students may not return to campus this fall—or even in January. And if there is no on-campus instruction, there won’t be sports. By @melissakorn & @lainehiggins17 https://t.co/BcECunaMHi — Bruce Orwall (@BruceOrwall) May 24, 2020

Schlissel “is an immunologist by training”:

NEW w/ ⁦@melissakorn⁩: Michigan President Mark Schlissel is an immunologist by training and is hesitant to make promises about football in 2020: “there is some degree of doubt as to whether there will be college athletics, at least this fall.” https://t.co/tM0EA5x6XO — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) May 24, 2020

But we’ll note this isn’t what’s other universities are saying. University of Miami President Julio Frenk, also a health expert, is planning on students to be on campus in August:

UM president Julio Frenk, who’s the former Minister of Health for Mexico and considered an authority on global health issues, told CNN that “we certainly hope” there will be a Hurricanes football season but “they will probably play in empty stadiums.” https://t.co/ipDVOe33uY — Miami Herald Sports (@HeraldSports) May 20, 2020

And Notre Dame is bringing students in two weeks early and then ending the first semester before Thanksgiving:

#NEW: "The University of Notre Dame will welcome students back to campus for the 2020-21 fall semester the week of Aug. 10, two weeks earlier than originally scheduled, and will forgo fall break in October and end the semester before Thanksgiving." — Tolly Taylor WSBT (@TollyTaylor) May 18, 2020

Oregon, too:

Oregon’s governor, by the way, has seen the light and now says she won’t put Oregon or Oregon State at a competitive disadvantage. So both schools are expected to have athletes back on campus in June: https://t.co/gEHPDYo77m — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 24, 2020

And every SEC school:

Michigan: we aren’t playing football this fall! Florida (and the rest of the SEC): “Perfect beach day!” pic.twitter.com/bH2hLeqw3v — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 24, 2020

But if Michigan does cancel classes, what does this do to polling for President Trump in the must-win state?

If Michigan’s governor and school president kept the college football season from happening there — while most of the nation played — would this win Trump Michigan again in 2020? I think it honestly might. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 24, 2020

Also, we’re not sure what happens to Michigan’s budget without football revenue coming in:

Again, I think this is stupid and Michigan will play, but if they didn’t it honestly might guarantee Trump wins the state and as a result the presidency in 2020. I think not playing would swing tens of thousands of moderate votes in his direction. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 24, 2020

