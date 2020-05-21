New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his briefing last night that reporters should “ask President Trump” about all of the people who died from COVID-19 at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in his state:

Um, OK? Here’s Seema Verman, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services answering Gov. Cuomo:

There was a directive, governor:

And if you don’t want to use Florida as an example, how about California?

And if that’s not enough for Gov. Cuomo, here’s Rep. Elise Stefanik from New York’s 21st congressional district:

Sorry, governor. This isn’t going away:

