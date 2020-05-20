Mother Jones staff writer Stephanie Mencimer spotted this protest by the New Black Panther Party in front of Yum Yums, a Chinese restaurant in D.C.:

The New Black Panthers are out on 14th St trying to shut down Yum Yums pic.twitter.com/fUrSivrnd9 — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) May 19, 2020

Except they were protesting China, the country, and not the restaurant:

The panthers are here at Yum’s to protest the Chinese government’s expulsion of Africans from their homes and hospitals, a woman explained to me. @PoPville — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) May 19, 2020

Who wants to tell them?

It’s not clear what Yum’s has done to require justice except for being an Asian business. — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) May 19, 2020

And the reportedly said since President Trump doesn’t have to wear a mask, neither should they:

“Donald Trump’s not wearing a mask. Why should we?” — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) May 19, 2020

Video:

***