Janice Dean has turned her attention to CNN and is calling out the network for failing to ask New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about his growing nurshing home scandal:

“The last time anyone from ⁦@CNN⁩ asked ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ a question pertaining to nursing homes was all the way back on March 10 – 2 wks before the governor's order that forced nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/YaQ8JFDwon — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 19, 2020

… Jake Tapper asked if the state was ready to handle the type of coronavirus-related tragedy that occurred in Kirkland, Wash., where 19 people had died at the Life Care Center nursing home.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 19, 2020

She also pointed out how CNN allows Chris Cuomo to keep interviewing his brother yet it doesn’t get brought up.

“When people were being stacked up in body bags from nursing/assisted living residences”:

…and this little gem with @ChrisCuomo and @NYGovCuomo was March 30th when people were being stacked up in body bags from nursing/assisted living residences. pic.twitter.com/SpxLN4Qwdd — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 19, 2020

It’s just common sense that you don’t send COVID+ patients back into nursing homes:

“Nursing home executives complain privately that @NYGovCuomo should’ve known his mandate would be a killer, but they were never consulted and got no notice before being swamped with infected patients.”https://t.co/fa0wr5dbgT — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 20, 2020

Yes, that’s exactly what Gov. Cuomo DID:

“The governor took executive action forcing positive COVID cases back in the nursing homes, there was zero transparency in terms of informing the seniors, the workers, or the family members whether there were positive cases.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 20, 2020

For comparison purpose, the state of Florida knew that nursing homes could be a disaster and ordered hospitals to keep the patients:

And New York City IS JUST NOW testing nursing homes?

.@nycmayor says city will offer COVID testing to all 169 city nursing homes starting next week. This is a needed step but some will question why the state or city hadn't done it sooner — Yoav Gonen (@yoavgonen) May 20, 2020

