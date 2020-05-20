Janice Dean has turned her attention to CNN and is calling out the network for failing to ask New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about his growing nurshing home scandal:

She also pointed out how CNN allows Chris Cuomo to keep interviewing his brother yet it doesn’t get brought up.

“When people were being stacked up in body bags from nursing/assisted living residences”:

It’s just common sense that you don’t send COVID+ patients back into nursing homes:

Yes, that’s exactly what Gov. Cuomo DID:

For comparison purpose, the state of Florida knew that nursing homes could be a disaster and ordered hospitals to keep the patients:

And New York City IS JUST NOW testing nursing homes?

