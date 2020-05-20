Pittsburgh Steelers star QB Beth Roethlisberger, who vowed not to trim his beard or get a haircut until he was healed enough to start throwing NFL-caliber passes again, celebrating this health milestone with a beard trim and haircut:

Teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, speaking for many, cheered on his QB:

All Steelers fans, really:

This sums up our feeling 100% — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) May 18, 2020

Well, except for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. He’s pissed about it:

Gov. Tom Wolf responds to Ben Roethlisberger barbershop visit: ‘I don’t care who you are …’ – https://t.co/nzKhtKjyr4 https://t.co/KJxA5WhtSR — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) May 20, 2020

Via PennLive:

“My concern is just a general concern and anybody who puts himself or herself into harm’s way is something i think we ought to try to avoid,” Wolf said in response to a question about Roethlisberger specifically. “And when you go to something like a barbershop and you’re not protected, I don’t care who you are. The chances of that virus wreaking havoc on your life increases.”

Oh, come on! LET US GET HAIRCUTS!

***