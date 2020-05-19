Sen. Chuck Schumer was on “Morning Joe” today where he praised the good job Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio were doing managing the coronavirus pandemic.

“”I think the governor and the mayor, frankly, have handled things very well,” he said as a somewhat shocked Willie Geist looked on:

What was remarkable is that Geist even asked him about Gov. Cuomo and the nursing homes and Sen. Schumer still praised him:

This just isn’t defensible and deserves an investigation:

Also, it was New York City that infected the rest of America:

And don’t even get us started on Mayor de Blasio:

Remember how he was telling folks to go live their best lives? Yeah. . .about that:

Narrator: They DID do things wrong:

