The Blaze’s Stu Burguiere took a hammer to CNN over this segment on Texas and increased mobility after the state starting easing its lockdown, highlighting how this scary-looking chart is total BS:

You see, the “idea was to show that TX let everyone rush out of their houses, and that’s the cause in the rise in cases”:

But, SURPRISE! Here’s what the data actually shows when “zoomed out”:

Not only that, it’s flattening “after their chart ended”:

Still not a “decent picture of craziness” if you ask us:

Oh, and the worst part? The increase of “traffic to bars” is because people are going to bars to get them open, not because they are open:

Watch his full report here:

