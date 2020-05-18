Nassau County Executive Laura Curran got a little embarrassed last week while explaining how to play tennis and keep up social distancing at the same time.

“Unless they’re from the same household, has to bring their own tennis balls so that you don’t touch other people’s tennis balls, um, with their hands. You can kick their balls, but you can’t touch them. [crowd giggles] I’m going to blush, sorry.”

But it continued!

“To avoid confusion between whose balls are whose, you can use a marker, like a sharpie, to mark an x, put someone’s initials on them. . .”

Have a watch:

This is Social Distancing 101, people:

The kicking and grabbing motions really sold it:

A+ for effort?

***

