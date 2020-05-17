The New York Times is out with a big report today on how New Yorkers escaped from New York City as coronavirus got worse and worse in March and April:

Where New Yorkers Moved to Escape Coronavirushttps://t.co/Eq3U3dbYrD pic.twitter.com/V37VIwFNeL — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 17, 2020

Well, not all New Yorkers, of course. Just the wealthiest ones:

Quite a graph here. In neighborhoods of the top 1 percent in income in NY, more than a third of residents left town. In the neighborhoods of the bottom 80 percent, only 7 percent left. (NYT) pic.twitter.com/kkJ5cYDmwA — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) May 17, 2020

The reporters used mail forwading data to get their results:

In March, the U.S. Post Office received 56,000 mail-forwarding requests from New York City, more than twice the monthly average. In April, the number of requests rose to 81,000. Sixty percent of those new requests were for destinations outside the city.https://t.co/cr5IZ47sbm — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) May 17, 2020

Many ended up in Florida, where it’s a good thing Gov. Ron DeSantis quarantined them:

(And then Florida quarantined them: https://t.co/y47yGbqX4U) — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) May 17, 2020

In other words, President Trump was 100% right in wanting to quarantine New York City to keep them from spreading the virus around the country:

Trump was right. We should’ve sealed up NYChttps://t.co/Xa4mvCK3uY — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 17, 2020

Build the wall!

Well, that didn’t work out so maybe just put tariffs on them:

Build a wall around NYC and make Mexico pay for it. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) May 17, 2020

It’s the “New York virus,” for real:

Way out: Wuhan virus Out: European virus In: New York virus — Craig Burton (@HashtagBurton) May 17, 2020

Exit question: How many cases would Florida have had if New Yorkers just stayed home?

New Yorkers flee their infested hellhole Florida sees a sudden influx in cases New York Media blames Florida Governor. Gives New York Governor a pass for cramming nursing homes and not wiping down the pee trains. https://t.co/m40TVxQQk5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 17, 2020

