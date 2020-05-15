Oh no.

In response to that Daily Caller report we just told you about on how New York was undercounting COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Janice Dean reports that her in-laws were among the victims:

There are no words to explain how furious I am. Grateful to the journalists who keep looking into this real life nightmare so many families including mine are living through. https://t.co/E64c6fjVsW — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 16, 2020

This is heartbreaking:

My husband is still grieving about the loss of his parents to this virus. Both were in nursing/assisted living homes. I’m trying to respect his wishes to not scream every day about this. But, make no mistake we want answers and there’s no question their deaths were avoidable. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 16, 2020

If Gov. Cuomo and his enablers at CNN think this is going away anytime soon, think again. “We want answers” should be demanded by every journo in the business:

Today I joined my @NewYorkGOP colleagues in the House to call for a federal investigation of Cuomo's failed nursing home policies. NOW they admit they unethically changed the way they report nursing home deaths. An INEXCUSABLE tragedy for NY – NEED ANSWERShttps://t.co/pHY98zlTN2 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 15, 2020

***

Related: