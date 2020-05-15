Guys, we now have a “super-duper missile” that, according to President Trump, flies faster than 17-times current missiles:

One, awesome. Two, when do they start selling T-shirts with “I call it the super-duper missile”? Because we WANT ONE NOW.

Here’s the full quote, which journos are already busting on:

Maybe Dems can impeach him over revealing the super-secret missile?

Neither the White House. . .

. . .or the Pentagon is commenting on the president’s remarks:

All this happened at the unveiling of the new Space Force flag. Check it out:

Now, paint that logo on the super-duper missile and let’s test it out!

***

