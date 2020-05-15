Guys, we now have a “super-duper missile” that, according to President Trump, flies faster than 17-times current missiles:

TRUMP: “I call it the Super Duper Missile.” pic.twitter.com/BV2UfiuCRL — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 15, 2020

One, awesome. Two, when do they start selling T-shirts with “I call it the super-duper missile”? Because we WANT ONE NOW.

Here’s the full quote, which journos are already busting on:

The “Super Duper” Missile? Is Wile E. Coyote your consultant? If you mishandle this like the pandemic the results will be the same. President Feckless. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/IDGxGybKnM — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) May 15, 2020

Maybe Dems can impeach him over revealing the super-secret missile?

Did President Trump just provide secret info about the capabilities of America's hypersonic missile program? 17x times faster than current missiles & 3x faster than what Russia and China have? — luis martinez (@LMartinezABC) May 15, 2020

Neither the White House. . .

.@PressSec chooses not to elaborate on POTUS claim of a "super duper missile", refers reporters back to the president's comments — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) May 15, 2020

. . .or the Pentagon is commenting on the president’s remarks:

.@Potus just mentioned news of a "super duper missile" that's 17 times faster than the fastest US missile out there. Esper nodded in Oval but didn't elaborate. Chief Pentagon spokesman referred reporters back to the White House when asked for more details on this missile. — Carla Babb (@CarlaBabbVOA) May 15, 2020

All this happened at the unveiling of the new Space Force flag. Check it out:

Today I was presented with the brand new @SpaceForceDoD flag in the Oval Office. I will take Great Pride in displaying it at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/S29tBFYlQY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

Now, paint that logo on the super-duper missile and let’s test it out!

***