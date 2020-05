Here we go again.

This tweet is going viral claiming a German cafe is making customers wear these pool noodle hats to enforce social distancing. . .

Oh my god, this is amazing. A German cafe is making people wear swimming pool noodles as hats to enforce social distancing.

. . .except, it was a stunt sponsored by a television station and the cafe is not making customers do this:

Unfortunately this seems to have been the idea of TV reporters, rather than the café https://t.co/plVjWDoFF6 — Zia Weise (@ZiaWeise) May 14, 2020

Of course, the reality isn’t going viral:

Thank you @ZiaWeise for pointing out that this was actually a reporter's idea, not the cafe's. As per this report, RTL wanted to see how people reacted. https://t.co/y9k779pT1e — Katy Lee (@kjalee) May 14, 2020

At the very least, delete the tweet and redo it?

