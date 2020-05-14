Have 3 minutes and 37 seconds to spare? If so, then please watch this clip of Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy asking when did “flattening the curve” become “finding the cure.” Language warning up front, but this is how many of us at home feel right now:

“. . .very likely representative of what the vast majority of people are thinking & feeling right now”:

What’s interesting to us is the weird collection of people this has brought together in approval:

Trending

It will be funny if this is the moment the tide turned, because it feels that way:

And Dems should be worried. From ProPublica’s Alec MacGillis:

This is a reasonable prediction:

Even in NYC:

And, finally, an interview coming soon to Politico even?

This really has touched a nerve. Good.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barstool SportscoronavirusDave Portnoy