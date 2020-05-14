Have 3 minutes and 37 seconds to spare? If so, then please watch this clip of Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy asking when did “flattening the curve” become “finding the cure.” Language warning up front, but this is how many of us at home feel right now:

Emergency Press Conference – When Did Flattening The Curve Turn Into Finding The Cure pic.twitter.com/ZaSTxL6Tuc — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 14, 2020

“. . .very likely representative of what the vast majority of people are thinking & feeling right now”:

I try not to share things that include profanity, so, apologies for that, but this non-political perspective is very likely representative of what the vast majority of people are thinking & feeling right now. It’s just so obviously true. https://t.co/tWUqCN6iV4 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 14, 2020

What’s interesting to us is the weird collection of people this has brought together in approval:

This is worth watching. Just have to dodge a few F 💣’s https://t.co/XbnB6VoxGX — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 14, 2020

It will be funny if this is the moment the tide turned, because it feels that way:

Language warning but I’ve heard this question asked by many many people https://t.co/72Zm6N74sD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 14, 2020

And Dems should be worried. From ProPublica’s Alec MacGillis:

Forget about Trump and thuggish protesters. This right here is the populist message that Dems and left risk becoming vulnerable to if anti-reopening becomes their dogma for the foreseeable future, even in places that have been relatively unscathed. https://t.co/mzioJd1lXk — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) May 14, 2020

This is a reasonable prediction:

If you want to know where 70% of the country will be by June 1, listen to El Presidente here. This is where this is headed. Fast. https://t.co/ORYj77Rd4F — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) May 14, 2020

Even in NYC:

This is how every rational person I know here in NYC feels at this point, worth your time to watch⬇️ https://t.co/FF6j8UO5gU — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 14, 2020

And, finally, an interview coming soon to Politico even?

Hey, @stoolpresidente — we’d love to have you do a @politico virtual q and a. Message me — email me — we will set it up https://t.co/wA1VI8p3aN — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 14, 2020

This really has touched a nerve. Good.

