Brickell Key, an apartment complex on a man-made island in Miami, used a product called Virex Plus to disinfect walkways and paths in an effort to fight coronavirus, but there’s a new report out from Local 10 News that it’s potentially causing health problems in pets and residents:

.@pricolonhawayek says it started with migraines, then her dog Astro got very sick along their Brickell Key walks. The association on March 30 told her they were spraying daily with a product called Virex Plus. Cell phone video shows they are spraying #baywalk + grass. THREAD: 👇 pic.twitter.com/IIV3xOgirJ — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

The product is effective against COVID-19. . .

While Virex is listed on what the EPA calls its “List N” of disinfectants for the virus that causes COVID-19, an agency spokesperson told me products need to be used as directed and “typically only routine cleaning is needed for outdoor areas.” pic.twitter.com/e16X2dpjTl — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

. . .but it’s not recommended for how Brickell Key was using it:

I also checked with the product’s manufacturer who stated “Diversey does not recommend Virex Plus to be used on porous concrete or grass.” @pricolonhawayek says despite raising her concerns with Brickell Key Master Association, the association kept spraying. pic.twitter.com/UvlKWsjfbQ — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

Astro may have permanent damage:

.@pricolonhawayek’s vet told me her dog Astro was seen as an “emergency” with “severe gastritis” after consuming “grass sprayed with Virex” and may have suffered “permanent internal damage”. https://t.co/eTb4CQx903 pic.twitter.com/TTZPXde4m8 — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

I also reached out to Florida Poison Information Center-Miami. They tell me “We do receive calls about disinfectants in this product’s class… symptoms range from eye irritation to skin blistering to stomach pain and vomiting if they are exposed to a high enough concentration.” — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

According to authorities, there’s no reason to spray ANY disinfectant on walkways:

The Florida Poison Information Center-Miami also says: “There is also no scientific basis yet for spraying common areas to combat coronavirus infection… Sidewalks and shrubbery are also not “high-touch areas” for most people. https://t.co/eTb4CQx903 pic.twitter.com/9PO2X7FLR7 — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

But Brickell Key has switched to bleach:

In a statement the Brickell Key Master Association said they have not used Virex Plus since April 10 and have switched to “using diluted, disinfectant Clorox approved for indoor and outdoor use.” pic.twitter.com/pXTUf0VuVP — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

The “disinfectant smell was still quite strong, even on a breezy day”:

Signs say the walkway is closed between 5-9am but yesterday during the afternoon interview with @pricolonhawayek a disinfectant smell was still quite strong, even on a breezy day. https://t.co/eTb4CQx903 pic.twitter.com/1MdN0XMWwr — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

Statement from Brickell Key:

You can read the Brickell Key Master Association statements in full 👇 and

You can view the story here 👉: https://t.co/eTb4CQx903 pic.twitter.com/h1jFOovXbd — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

And now that this is public, here come the human complaints:

Since the story aired I have received new complaints from Brickell Key residents. One couple told me “we have noticed on our balcony some strange smells like of heavy pesticide or cleaning chemicals, my hubby has had headaches and feeling nauseaus.” https://t.co/eTb4CQx903 — Christina Vazquez (@CBoomerVazquez) May 13, 2020

