Brickell Key, an apartment complex on a man-made island in Miami, used a product called Virex Plus to disinfect walkways and paths in an effort to fight coronavirus, but there’s a new report out from Local 10 News that it’s potentially causing health problems in pets and residents:

The product is effective against COVID-19. . .

. . .but it’s not recommended for how Brickell Key was using it:

Astro may have permanent damage:

They’ll blame President Trump, eventually:

According to authorities, there’s no reason to spray ANY disinfectant on walkways:

But Brickell Key has switched to bleach:

The “disinfectant smell was still quite strong, even on a breezy day”:

Statement from Brickell Key:

And now that this is public, here come the human complaints:

