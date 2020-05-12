Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts will testify before a Senate committee this morning. . .

In just a few hours, the nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci will testify before a Senate committee on the Coronavirus and efforts to reopen the country. @fox6now — Kim Murphy (@kmpossiblemke) May 12, 2020

. . .and Dems are salivating:

Tomorrow in the Senate HELP Committee, Democrats have fought for a hearing with Dr. Fauci. It will be one of the first opportunities for Dr. Fauci to tell Americans the truth without President Trump lurking over his shoulder in a White House press conference. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 11, 2020

You know all those annoying video calls you’ve been on for the past 2 months? Yeah . . . that’s what it’s going to be like:

Fauci/Redfield, others to testify today before Senate Health Cmte on nation returning to work/school. All witnesses will testify remotely. Chair Alexander & top Dem on Cmte Murray as well as other some other senators will appear remotely — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 12, 2020

The New York Times reports this morning that Dr. Fauci will warn of “needless suffering and death” if the country is opened up prematurely:

Fauci intends to warn the Senate on Tuesday that Americans would experience “needless suffering and death” if the country opens up too quickly. https://t.co/hhrdlDxOuB — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) May 12, 2020

“We risk the danger of multiple outbreaks”:

“The major message that I wish to convey…is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely,” Dr. Fauci told the New York Times. “If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines…then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks."https://t.co/ddb5hZKK12 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 12, 2020

Full email Dr. Fauci sent to the NYT:

Full Fauci email message to me: pic.twitter.com/yq8IAa9f8g — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) May 12, 2020

The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

