SHOT. . .

CNN’s Joe Lockhart claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci, in response to a question from Sen. Lamar Alexander on how college students can feel safe returning to camus in three months, said “school in the fall may be a bridge too far”:

CHASER. . .

Dr. Fauci DID NOT say this:

Trending

We were even kind enough to alert him to his error, but he has yet to correct himself:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dr. FauciJoe Lockhart