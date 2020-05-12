SHOT. . .

CNN’s Joe Lockhart claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci, in response to a question from Sen. Lamar Alexander on how college students can feel safe returning to camus in three months, said “school in the fall may be a bridge too far”:

Dr. Fauci says school in the fall may be a bridge too far. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 12, 2020

CHASER. . .

Dr. Fauci DID NOT say this:

Dr. Fauci: The idea of having treatments available to facilitate students coming back to school in the fall term is "bit of a bridge too far." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 12, 2020

FAUCI: “A bridge too far” to think that vaccine or treatment will be available for students to return to campuses in fall. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2020

Fauci asked about schools reopening in August and says the concept of having treatments or vaccines available by then is "a bit of a bridge too far" — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) May 12, 2020

"The idea of having treatments or a vaccine to facilitate the reentry of students…would be a bridge too far." Fauci on schools and colleges returning to school in August — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) May 12, 2020

We were even kind enough to alert him to his error, but he has yet to correct himself:

Screenshot for posterity:

