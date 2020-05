Just to follow up on our Ilhan Omar post from Friday, Twitter user @adorn16, the “Executive Director of GMCC” food bank deleted her tweet saying she did not know anything about the congresswoman’s funding using the ActBlue platform for the benefit her organization:

I am the Executive Director of GMCC – Minnesota FoodShare is our program. Ilhan Omar had nothing to do with this project. I do not know where this money is going to.

Here’s a screenshot:

@adorn416 now says she cleared up the issue with Rep. Omar and that they’ll get the funds she solicited:

For over 4 weeks @GMCC_MN & our program @MNFoodShare partnered w/ MN Somali Covid-19 Task Force to raise nearly $100k to meet urgent food needs in our community. This partnership delivers prepared food meeting the dietary needs of over 300 of our Somali community members daily. — Adrienne (@adorn416) May 9, 2020

We have now confirmed that the funds @IlhanMN solicited on our behalf earlier this week will go to @MNFoodShare. To donate to our efforts: https://t.co/siH60zs8Jd Read more: https://t.co/0QRzk37iHv — Adrienne (@adorn416) May 9, 2020

To be crystal clear: Rep. Omar caused this confusion herself when she solicited money for the food bank through ActBlue and not asking for direct donations. Then she deleted that tweet after the executive director called her out. That’s what we reported on Friday.

But now Rep. Omar is accusing people of spreading “deliberate disinformation”:

This type of deliberate disinformation is beneath the dignity of anyone in elected office. Last few weeks, my campaign has been raising money for local organizations helping the MN community. Our efforts to help raise money at the request of communities hit hard will continue. pic.twitter.com/DLOSIsTtOG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 9, 2020

“Pure gaslighting”:

This is pure gaslighting from Omar. I saw the original tweets myself before they were deleted. She linked to an Act Blue site, theGMCC director said she had no idea about it, & Omar deleted. Glad they fixed the miscommunication, but don’t attack those who noticed. https://t.co/fCKYV2XQmj — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 10, 2020

I'm glad you fixed whatever miscommunication was happening with the GMCC, but you're just gaslighting people now: https://t.co/XqmNpYnr6V — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 10, 2020

Well, it works for her because the national media doesn’t call her on it:

Disinformation?

Honey, we watched you do it. How long do you think you can keep up this indignant shouting offended victim routine? https://t.co/sxWR9MVKaA — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 10, 2020

And don’t blame our side:

Concerned that Adrienne, being the director, would make a public statement like this, without knowing for sure first… The deliberate info isn't a right wing conspiracy, it was based on Adrienne's statement. You should blame her https://t.co/Vev2C2zDjp — Tight In Loose Off (@TightInLooseOff) May 10, 2020

It was Adrienne who started this, Rep. Omar. Why not call HER out?

I know there will always be smear artists and folks hellbent on discrediting us, but we will never let them deter us from doing the work on behalf of the Fifth. I do have to admit, their “scary, lying immigrant” smears are getting more desperate and unhinged these days. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 9, 2020

