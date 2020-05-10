Is this an example of “real news” CNN?
Has wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic made you suddenly realize you have bad breath? You're not alone. https://t.co/8dPH1MFShG
— CNN (@CNN) May 10, 2020
Fire up the water-ski boat because we have a shark to jump:
It's almost like some of us are trying to make COVID jump the shark. https://t.co/yYTDXAGnCg
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 10, 2020
No, really, they’re super-serious about this:
Hard hitting journalism right here… https://t.co/cBPMtKBVnZ
— Ken Oda (@Ken_Oda) May 10, 2020
LOL it’s even in listicle form after using SEO to get masks in that headline:
Bad breath behind that coronavirus mask? 10 reasons — and remedies — for your halitosis
Watch out, BuzzFeed. They’re coming for you next!
***