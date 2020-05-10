Is this an example of “real news” CNN?

Has wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic made you suddenly realize you have bad breath? You're not alone. https://t.co/8dPH1MFShG — CNN (@CNN) May 10, 2020

Fire up the water-ski boat because we have a shark to jump:

It's almost like some of us are trying to make COVID jump the shark. https://t.co/yYTDXAGnCg — David Martosko (@dmartosko) May 10, 2020

No, really, they’re super-serious about this:

Hard hitting journalism right here… https://t.co/cBPMtKBVnZ — Ken Oda (@Ken_Oda) May 10, 2020

LOL it’s even in listicle form after using SEO to get masks in that headline:

Bad breath behind that coronavirus mask? 10 reasons — and remedies — for your halitosis

Watch out, BuzzFeed. They’re coming for you next!

***