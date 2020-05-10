Is this an example of “real news” CNN?

Fire up the water-ski boat because we have a shark to jump:

No, really, they’re super-serious about this:

LOL it’s even in listicle form after using SEO to get masks in that headline:

Bad breath behind that coronavirus mask? 10 reasons — and remedies — for your halitosis

Watch out, BuzzFeed. They’re coming for you next!

