“60 Minutes” did a story tonight on Mike Pompeo and accused him of attempting “to resurrect a debunked theory that the virus was man-made in China”:

As far as we can tell, this claim in the tweet above is tied to this quote from Sec. Pompeo appearance on ABC’s “This Week” where he said, the” best experts so far seem to think [COVID-19] as man-made” before quickly clarifying his remark. Via Reuters on May 3:

“The best experts so far seem to think it was man-made. I have no reason to disbelieve that at this point,” Pompeo said. When the interviewer pointed out that was not the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies, Pompeo backtracked, saying: “I’ve seen what the intelligence community has said. I have no reason to believe that they’ve got it wrong.”

Later reporting made it clear that he was talking about a natural virus escaping from the lab, which “60 Minutes” doesn’t seem to care about at all:

And Sec. Pompeo released this statement on May 8 incase it still wasn’t clear:

So, “60 Minutes” has some explaining to do:

We’re in the middle of a pandemic and the media is failing:

And here’s AG with one of his perfect threads on the matter:

