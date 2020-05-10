Lucy Caldwell, Joe Walsh’s former campaign manager, thought it would be a good idea to go after Bethany Mandel’s kids in response to the continued freakout of her “Grandma killer” thread last week:

Should we worry for the Mandel kids that "every form of pleasure" requires leaving confines of the home? I mean, I guess when you have a mom who claims men shoving penises in women's faces is no big deal, getting out of the house may be key to survival, let alone pleasure. — Lucy Caldwell (@lucymcaldwell) May 6, 2020

FFS. Does she know the FIRST thing about Bethany?

Joe Walsh campaign manager comes after our kids & invokes sexual predators against a mother who was the victim of a sexual predator. Not the first time that crew and their backers have come after our family, but probably the most explicit. Revealing look into who these ppl are. https://t.co/rDeE1sZFwc — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 10, 2020

What a garbage person:

this was a poor tweet and should be reconsidered — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) May 10, 2020

Your boss thinks the n word is great. STFU and crawl back in your hole. — Mo Mo (@molratty) May 10, 2020

What is wrong with you two? Be better. You are awful. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) May 10, 2020

Jealously and anger are very ugly. You’re not a good person. But I have a feeling you already know that. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 10, 2020

You are a vile person – absolutely vile. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 10, 2020

And she thought her followers would agree with her?

I’ve read this a few times in stunned silence because I can’t believe anyone would write something so vile and so ignorant… and would feel comfortable tweeting it knowing her followers would just… agree. https://t.co/fVWO0OiDuN — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 10, 2020

Bethany’s response:

The campaign manager for *checks notes* Joe Walsh is worried about MY kids. The horrified replies to this tweet give me hope that there are some lines of decency still left and that there are those willing to speak up when they are crossed. https://t.co/WuYsiKvUor — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 10, 2020

We hope.

