Lucy Caldwell, Joe Walsh’s former campaign manager, thought it would be a good idea to go after Bethany Mandel’s kids in response to the continued freakout of her “Grandma killer” thread last week:

FFS. Does she know the FIRST thing about Bethany?

What a garbage person:

Trending

And she thought her followers would agree with her?

Bethany’s response:

We hope.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bethany Mandel