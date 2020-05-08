HOLY S*IT!

Check out this back-and-forth between Ted Cruz and Joe Scarborough over the bogus Jimmy Kimmel video Scarborough shared HOURS after it was debunked. . .

First up, Sen. Cruz called out the MSNBC host for sharing the vid:

Hmm. When you’re on the defensive for being dishonest & corrupt, perhaps best not to forward fraudulent stories from Jimmy Kimmel (that he’s admitted were false)? You are claiming to be a journalist, after all…. https://t.co/tYsgKJGxpR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

Scarborough’s response:

Ted, when I make a mistake I admit it. You remain mired in shame because you kowtow to a man who called your wife ugly and said your daddy assassinated JFK. Me messing up a tweet or two will never erase the shame you carry every day of your life. https://t.co/eJa4qWzqA2 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

And then Sen. Cruz straight-up murdered him, comparing him to a teenage girl who threw her (his?) panties at Donald Trump:

Joe, you chased after Trump for 2 years like a teenage girl throwing her panties at the latest boy band; now you pretend to be this indignant paragon of virtue outraged at everything he says & does. All to get invited to DC cocktail parties & thrill the 13 people watching MSNBC. https://t.co/XG9P0Bwrbp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 8, 2020

“Savage”:

Savage — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 8, 2020

And true!

***