By now you’ve seen this New York Times piece that finally reports what we’ve suspected all along: the outbreak in the U.S. started from New York City:

Dang, New York. Travel From New York City Seeded Wave of U.S. Outbreaks – The New York Times https://t.co/aQdWxlwulh — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 7, 2020

The extent of this is stunning, to say the least:

"Every sample from Louisiana, a hot spot for the virus, was related to New York." https://t.co/LGxgvPInAx — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) May 7, 2020

With that said, why are blue-checks like S.E. Cupp so astonished at the news that New York City, for the first time in 115 years, shut down at night to clean the trains?

It’s been obvious for months that public transportation was a vector, yet, they’re just getting to cleaning the trains this week:

Right! This pandemic has been ongoing for MONTHS! Hard to believe it was JUST NOW shut down for cleaning. https://t.co/MPAt8jZZhk — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 6, 2020

And here’s Ted Cruz with the truth-bomb:

Probably should clean them more frequently than once every 115 years. https://t.co/KXMal2McAm — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 6, 2020

And maybe that dude in Florida dressed up like the Grim Reaper should travel north? Just a thought:

Oh, and back to S.E. Cupp, maybe she should spend less time as armchair psychologist and more time holding New York’s leadership accountable:

1/ OPINION | The president is not well: The umpteenth reminders of Trump’s mental state and the consequences What would you do if your child was unwell? A friend?

You’d intervene. Conservative Daily News columnist S.E. Cupp writes. @secupphttps://t.co/4ikdtsMT4x — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 5, 2020

***