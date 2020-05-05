CNN’s Chris Cuomo is at it again, this time calling people who gathered in Central Park “fools” during his show last night:

“. . .Fatigue. I’ve had it! Season’s chaning. It’s getting warm. I want to get back to it. Look at these fools. FOOLS! I know they want to be out there! FOOLS! It’s not about you. It’s the other people!”

Here’s a screenshot of what he was referring to when he called them out, despite his behavior on Easter when he went and got a little sun in the Hamptons despite being syptomoatic AND with a wife and possible child infected with corona:

Watch here:

"Beautiful weather does not make for a beautiful reality."@ChrisCuomo warns "things will get worse" as governments and citizens relax social distancing measures across the nation. pic.twitter.com/7NrI6iYlOO — CNN (@CNN) May 5, 2020

“Maybe sit this one out dude”:

Maybe sit this one out dude. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 5, 2020

Of note, CNN has yet to comment their star putting other lives at risk along with their BS segment on it:

Chris Cuomo broke quarantine while symptomatic, risking people’s lives and @mdornic and his network haven’t released a comment about it. Instead they staged a phony segment like it never happened. https://t.co/BADGDCI3Vc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 5, 2020

But the people of NYC have different rules:

“This doesn’t apply to me, I can get in to fights with bike riders while pretending to bring quarantined in the basement” — sher (@jeepgurl71) May 5, 2020

How many of those people in the park actually infected someone, Chris?

So the infected guy that went out and infected others is going to lecture the rest of NY to do what he says, not what he does. Brilliant! — Kafir (@txbbqdad) May 5, 2020

His behavior was way worse than whatever he displayed on his show:

Put him back in his basement. — Harry Cardillo (@HarryCardillo) May 5, 2020

