Dems, you have five more months of this. Enjoy:
But u called on @alfranken to resign w/out the ethics investigation HE asked for??
Kirsten Gillibrand on Tara Reade allegation: 'I support Vice President Biden' – CNNPolitics https://t.co/sUm4oYN44j
Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 29, 2020
We’re just going to sit back and enjoy the show, however:
Tara Reade matter causing all sorts of twists and turns among Democrats… https://t.co/bioHeKNwx7
Byron York (@ByronYork) April 30, 2020
WE LOVE IT:
Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 30, 2020
And there will be months and months of Bernie fans going for the easy dunk:
Stacey Abrams, Amy Klobuchar, Kristen Gillibrand and more are all running the Weinstein victim-smearing playbook created by Anita Dunn to gaslight about Tara Reade.#DropOutBiden and #BernieComeBack!!
Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/vaQvsyVXhL
David Silverstone🌹🌅✡️ (@DavidAgStone) April 29, 2020
It’s easy to call them hypocrites because that’s exactly what they are:
Gillbrand, Abrams, Pelosi, are being enormous hypocrites. I believe both Blasey Ford and Reade but Reade has WAY more evidence.
Jane Manning (@janeamanning) April 29, 2020
People like Sen. Gillibrand know exactly what they’re doing:
Thank you, Sarah! Survivors are being gaslit. Even prior to Reade’s credible allegation, Biden should have been disqualified based on his treatment of Anita Hill & his KNOWN pattern of inappropriate touching. Jon Stewart called it out in 2015. 🤦🏻♀️https://t.co/xnVdMh5YYM
Rebecca Bitton (@rebeinstein) April 30, 2020
Now, the only way Dems can work themselves out of this pickle is to attack Tara Reade, and that’s just what they’re going to do:
The Tara Reade allegations are transparently false, Sarah.
Stop. Helping. Donald. Trump.
NYT: Examining Tara Reade's sexual assault complaint:https://t.co/xfcRE4nFgG
WaPo: Assessing Tara Reade's allegationshttps://t.co/nhZIShtc0q pic.twitter.com/BNFLilT33U
Stay-at-Home Jedi (@JediCounselor) April 29, 2020
