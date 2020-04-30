As we predicted on Sunday, large crowds on some California beaches this weekend prompted the state to shut them back down:

Gov. Newsom will announce later this morning that all beaches and state parks will be closed, effective tomorrow, May 1. The order comes after he saw those videos and images of the overcrowded beaches this past weekend. — Dom Proto (@Dom_Proto) April 30, 2020

It’s going to be 80 degrees in Los Angeles on Saturday:

Science says outdoor environments are preferable for people during this pandemic. Sunshine, fresh air, and warmth+humidity considerably better than stale indoor recirculated air. Governor Newsom still closing California state parks & beaches.https://t.co/nd92oN4Adv — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) April 30, 2020

We’ll argue we’re well past “borderline hysterical”:

Closing beaches now is borderline hysterical. The more epi studies come out, the more we learn that the risk of outdoor transmission is minimal. It's not hard to stay 6 feet apart from another person on a beach, clever camera angles notwithstanding. https://t.co/k3zUgVzSAF — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) April 30, 2020

And 538’s Nate Silver criticized the move, saying “this seems like a way to possibly erode public support for lockdown measures while not necessarily getting a huge amount of mileage in terms of public health”:

Given what we seem to be learning about outdoor transmission, this seems like a way to possibly erode public support for lockdown measures while not necessarily getting a huge amount of mileage in terms of public health. https://t.co/Yoh1dIwhjt — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 30, 2020

And what should be a further buzzkill to libs, the red state/blue state partisan lens isn’t working in terms of when a state is opening up or not:

Most attempts to put partisan frames on the "when are states re-opening?" question don't hold up super well to scrutiny. There doesn't seem to be that much difference between blue states and red states' plans, especially adjusting for the number of cases in their states, etc. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 30, 2020

As a matter of fact, we’re doing better than some European countries that are already opening up as well:

Meanwhile, most European countries are talking about opening up on timelines equally or slightly sooner than many US states, including in cases where they had bad outbreaks. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 30, 2020

