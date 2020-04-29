Calling it “quite good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci briefed reporters in the Oval Office a few moments ago on the antiviral drug remdesivir, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, and its potential use a therapeutic to treat coronavirus patients:

BREAKING: Dr. Anthony Fauci makes positive comments about Gilead's remdesivir treatment for COVID-19, saying the trial is "quite good news" and calls it a "drug that can block this virus" https://t.co/jn8limUSe7 pic.twitter.com/9ixqcQjwWX — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 29, 2020

According to Dr. Fauci, “The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.”

Fauci, in Oval Office with Trump, sounds optimistic about remdesivir as a treatment for Coronavirus: “The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery." — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 29, 2020

According to the study, recover times went from 15 to 11 days:

Dr. Fauci on the clinical trial for potential coronavirus treatment drug remdesivir: “[The study data] shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery;” says remdesivir improved recovery time from 15 days to 11 days. pic.twitter.com/1WNCO3c5hI — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 29, 2020

More from CNBC’s Meg Tirrell:

Dr Fauci shared some details from the NIAID remdesivir study just now in the Oval Office, per pool report: Primary endpoint of trial was time to improvement-

11 days on remdesivir vs 15 days on placebo

Fauci: “quite good news” — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) April 29, 2020

Fauci also cites mortality rate that trended better in NIAID remdesivir study: 8% vs 11% Fauci: “When you know a drug works, you have to let people in the placebo group know so they can take it.” Compares to when HIV drugs were first found (Per pool report) — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) April 29, 2020

Fauci, per WH pool report, of remdesivir based on NIAID trial results: “This will be the standard of care.” Fauci: Remdesivir has a “clear-cut, positive effect in diminishing time to recover.” Never reported trial results from pool report of WH remarks. Another #COVID19 first! — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) April 29, 2020

Getting video playback now of Fauci. He says p-value for time to recovery benefit (11 days on remdesivir vs 15 days for placebo) is 0.001. — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) April 29, 2020

Fauci says mortality benefit of remdesivir “has not yet reached statistical significance” in NIAID trial. — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) April 29, 2020

