Calling it “quite good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci briefed reporters in the Oval Office a few moments ago on the antiviral drug remdesivir, manufactured by Gilead Sciences, and its potential use a therapeutic to treat coronavirus patients:

According to Dr. Fauci, “The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery.”

According to the study, recover times went from 15 to 11 days:

