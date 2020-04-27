Why are we still doing this? At what point to these news organization just stop parroting whatever state-run media in China is telling them? Anyway, that day is not today. Via ABC News:

BREAKING: Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began, no longer has any patients hospitalized with COVID-19, China's state-run media organization Xinhua reported. https://t.co/jC88WnyBoQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2020

“Sounds like Chinese propaganda” to us, too:

Sounds like Chinese propaganda, but okay. https://t.co/yVz0Py5HNt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 26, 2020

“We’re reporting this because???” Really, why are they reporting it like this?

Mhm…. and we’re reporting this because??? pic.twitter.com/U6qTWXbAU1 — Justine Sanders (@JustineAnnSand) April 26, 2020

This is like a child getting his hand burnt on the stove for the 19th time:

If there's one thing we've learned from this pandemic, it's that China state-run media is always telling the truth https://t.co/k0b2NBxEBE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 26, 2020

Well, at least they acknowledged it started in Wuhan:

A) Just a couple of weeks ago it journalists were calling it racist to acknowledge #coronavirus started in Wuhan, China. Guess that only applies to when a Republican says it B) Chinese state-run media might be the only organization with less credibility than the US media…maybe https://t.co/Vhg1cjp1Wq — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 26, 2020

“Do better guys”:

This is like letting Maduro report Venezuela’s election results. Do better guys. https://t.co/bPgSXx7aHD — Ana Rosa Quintana (@ana_r_quintana) April 26, 2020

More blowback:

love how we're just uncritically parroting communist propaganda… https://t.co/ij2KLB7dfM — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 26, 2020

Media x ChiComs = Oh yeah I totally trust that https://t.co/bcjCXKWzFB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 26, 2020

Everyone should be!

