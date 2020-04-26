As we told you on Saturday, police in Encinita, California arrested protesters for daring to go to the bach in violation of the county’s stay-at-home order:

At least three people were arrested on Saturday during a protest at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas. They were cited for violating the stay-at-home order and congregating on a closed beach pic.twitter.com/p8s6Ou0sdV — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) April 25, 2020

Which is weird because just a short driver north to Orange County and some of the beaches looked like this:

Photo taken from the Newport Beach Pier on 4/25/20 with a 300mm lens at 3:30 pm. Photo by: Mindy Schauer/scng #NewportBeach #coronavirus #beachcrowds @ocregister pic.twitter.com/x7HANtktFV — Mindy Schauer (@themindyschauer) April 26, 2020

And, yes, that photo is 100% real:

My coworkers are saying they're seeing comments claiming this photo is fake. The photo is real — @themindyschauer took it yesterday.https://t.co/1TIRmCdpDV — Josh Cain (@joshpcain) April 26, 2020

Video here:

Newport Beach appears to be pretty crowded, as Southern California is hit by a heat wave. https://t.co/abDlBmkZo0 pic.twitter.com/1DDSjvPhT5 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 25, 2020

This is the same part of California where a skate park was filled in with dirt (and motorbikes took over) but now the beaches are open? Do they just pick places out of hat and decide what they will enforce and what they won’t?

Sand filled the San Clemente skatepark, so dirt bikers showed up https://t.co/Mg5eGpQvJ1 — O.C. Register (@ocregister) April 21, 2020

More photos of Californians enjoying the sun:

RIGHT NOW: This is the scene from #Air7HD in Newport Beach, CA as the #COVID19 death toll surges in Southern California @ABC7 #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/Nmta8hU69H — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) April 24, 2020

If you recall, a Los Angeles County man was arrested a few weeks back for paddleboarding by himself in the ocean. Now this?

With parking lots closed, a man heads to the beach on the bike path with kids, beach chairs and paddle board loaded on his electric bike in Capistrano Beach The first big heat wave of the year hits SoCal; San Clemente beach reopens, L.A. Cty beaches closed https://t.co/pJU7glsQ11 pic.twitter.com/33S5UwxZT8 — Allen J. Schaben (@alschaben) April 25, 2020

So you can’t paddleboard in Los Angeles but if you’re COVID-19+, you can just come and go as you please:

A homeless woman diagnosed with coronavirus who was staying at a hotel in Sherman Oaks broke her quarantine Thursday afternoon and refused to return. Police were forced to let her go. https://t.co/vvL3PrB3uF pic.twitter.com/5mWpqvksxW — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 24, 2020

But, alas. It looks like county officials will shut it down over the crowds:

Newport Beach officials have announced that the City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss issues including temporary weekend beach closures after the ongoing heat wave drew crowds to the coast this weekend. https://t.co/KSJNbAfwAX — KTLA (@KTLA) April 27, 2020

You had a good thing going, guys, and now . . . poof:

A special City Council meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 28 with 3 agenda items related to coronavirus response and recovery, including developing a committee to guide business reopening and temporary weekend beach closures. For more: https://t.co/zxsu661QaH. — City of Newport Beach (@newportbeachgov) April 26, 2020

We expect we’ll see more of this (protest is in Pacific Beach, near San Diego):

People are protesting the coronavirus stay-at-home orders in Pacific Beach. Cars are continually driving by honking in support pic.twitter.com/sMfpXfcV49 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 26, 2020

