Government overreach in some states has sparked some protest, and one of those places was near San Diego, California. In Encinitas, a few people showed up at a beach that had been closed and, and they were immediately dealt with by police enforcing social distancing executive orders by violating social distancing guidelines. Here’s video:

At least three people were arrested on Saturday during a protest at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas. They were cited for violating the stay-at-home order and congregating on a closed beach pic.twitter.com/p8s6Ou0sdV — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) April 25, 2020

It’s gotten surreal.

A growing number of people are done with the lockdown. Politicians might want to get out in front of it. https://t.co/4AtzlnAmNy — jon gabriel (@exjon) April 25, 2020

They said if Trump won, we'd have a fascist state where the first amendment was suspended and people would be arrested for assembly and protesting government. https://t.co/UFjP5f1hAQ — Razor (@hale_razor) April 25, 2020

Well thank Gawd those cops are keeping us safe from the beaches. 🙄 This is all so damn dumb. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 25, 2020

Just a little dumb.

San Diego's streets are overflowing with homeless, addicts openly using drugs, and illegals with criminal records. Look at all these resources being used to arrest taxpayers looking to use an OPEN stretch of the beach they pay for https://t.co/wEClREcPoN — QuarantinedQueen (@RealKiraDavis) April 25, 2020

They should have just told them they were homeless. Not even being funny. They can't arrest the homeless. https://t.co/wEClREcPoN — QuarantinedQueen (@RealKiraDavis) April 25, 2020

California’s progressive politicians would be given the ultimate dilemma if protesters would say they’re in the country illegally and are seeking sanctuary.

A beach. In the sunshine. This is what it's come to, you guys. https://t.co/kOGRKaYVke — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) April 25, 2020

Yep, it’s come to this.

Isn't this the state where you can shoplift up to like $750 and not get arrested? — Corona Mask Maker (@radical1979) April 25, 2020

Imagine being a grown adult and your job is to play dress up and stop other humans from walking on specific areas of sand. https://t.co/YZkqLOX3WU — Matt Byrd (@MatthewAdamByrd) April 26, 2020

Fresh air. Wide open spaces. And sunlight kills coronavirus. Keeping people safe is NOT what's going on here. https://t.co/Sn3PMtQ6rI — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) April 25, 2020

Are you okay with this overreach by our law enforcement officers? Where is the line between following lawful orders and enforcing un-Constitutional decrees by tyrannical government officials? https://t.co/PPHe9B5dmA — Lisa Mei Crowley 🐸 (@LisaMei62) April 26, 2020

Arrested for going to the beach, even after public health authorities confirm the virus dies in sunlight, heat & humidity. Our politicians need a little more sunlight, heat & humidity. #ConstitutionOverCoronavirus https://t.co/S7u0aJ4D5o — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 26, 2020

This is ridiculous and I can tell you the cops hate it, Democrat run state. — Christina Little (@jclittle94) April 25, 2020

When this ends we'll have to spend some time revisiting how, in America, we started routinely arresting people for publicly organizing to protest bans on publicly organizing. https://t.co/ozR6WzfRYJ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 25, 2020

There are a lot of things that need to be addressed when this is all over — or even before.